Here’s What Happened At The Year’s Biggest Climate Talks

Diplomats struck a late-night deal on Saturday outlining how the world will push forward on plans to stave off catastrophic climate change, closing out two weeks of intense negotiations in Poland.



The main achievement of the COP24 conference was the reaffirmation of some 200 countries to their commitment to the Paris climate agreement signed three years ago, finalizing the rules that will set the historic 2016 accord in motion.

Reactions to the outcome of COP24 were split, with some celebrating it as a sign countries are leaning into the global climate agreement even as President Donald Trump has pledged to withdraw the US, the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, from the accord.

“This is an excellent achievement!” Patricia Espinosa, the United Nations’ climate chief, said in a statement. “This is a roadmap for the international community to decisively address climate change.”

“They did almost everything they set out to do,” Jonathan Pershing, a former top US climate negotiator under President Barack Obama, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s a good outcome.”

Not everyone shared this optimism. But others have said that not enough progress was made in Poland considering recent research that shows the world has just a few decades, or less, to prevent devastating climate impacts.

“In Katowice, world leaders failed to adequately address the needs of people suffering from climate change right now, including small island nations and even some US communities who face existential threats,” Rachel Cleetus, a climate policy expert and economist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in a statement.

Thousands of country officials, activists, business leaders had gathered in Poland’s coal country this month for the annual climate summit. Countries squeezed out an agreement on rules for how to track their climate progress over the years, committed to reviewing and likely increasing their climate action over time, and to help pay for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable nations to respond to looming climate crises.

There were some notable hiccups. For one, countries could not resolve all of their differences, and some discussions about the rules for implementing the Paris agreement, including those for how to set up global market systems to help cut the cost of reducing emissions, have been punted to a future round of talks.

“Unfortunately, in the end, the differences could not be overcome,” Espinosa said of the discussions on market systems.

Another flash point was how to deal with the findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s special report published in October, which found the expected impacts of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming was more dire than expected — and that the world has less time to act than previously thought.

Four big fossil fuel producing countries — the United States, Russia, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia — banded together to block language “welcoming” the special report. Softer language recognizing the report was included in the meeting’s final agreement text.

On the issues of climate science and the need for urgent climate action, “that’s where the text falls down a little bit,” Camilla Born, a senior policy advisor in climate diplomacy at the sustainability group E3G, told BuzzFeed News.

"It was beyond disappointing that all countries were not able to welcome the IPCC report on 1.5°C here in Katowice,” Gebru Endalew, chair of the Least Developed Countries Group negotiating block, said in a statement. “We cannot ignore its findings, and we absolutely must not ignore its recommendations.”

“The text gained and lost things in the final day, which is typical in this process,” Lou Leonard, a senior vice president at the World Wildlife Fund, told BuzzFeed News in an email. “Although you always hate to lose good provisions, the final rulebook is still better than where we were at the beginning of the week, albeit not as strong as it could be.”

