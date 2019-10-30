Chile Just Pulled Out Of Hosting The Biggest Climate Conference Of The Year Because Of Violent Protests

Amid growing civil unrest, Chile announced on Wednesday that the country would no longer host the biggest climate conference of the year.



The 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, called COP25, was originally slated to run December 2 to 13 in Santiago. Thousands of government officials, business leaders, and activists were planning to attend from around the world. It’s unclear if, when, and where the conference will take place now that Chile will no longer be hosting the event.

“Earlier today, I was informed of the decision by the Government of Chile not to host COP25 in view of the difficult situation that the country is undergoing,” United Nations climate chief Patricia Espinosa said in a statement. “We are currently exploring alternative hosting options.”

Earlier in October, Chile declared a state of emergency across parts of the country due to a surge of anti-government protests. At least 11 people have died in violence tied to the unrest.

“We understand perfectly the importance of APEC and COP for Chile and the world, but we have based our decision on common sense,” Chilean President Sebastian Pinera reportedly said. “A president needs to put its people above everything else.”

Chile also canceled a second international conference, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, scheduled for December, according to Bloomberg.

“It’s an unprecedented situation,” Rachel Cleetus, a policy director with the scientific integrity group Union of Concerned Scientists, told BuzzFeed News. She is one of several members of the group planning to attend the climate conference.



“We’re all of course now just waiting to hear if and how to change our travel plans to be wherever and whenever COP is rescheduled," Cleetus said. "We very much hope it will be.”