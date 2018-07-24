An Officer Fired The Bullet That Killed A Trader Joe's Manager During A Los Angeles Shootout "I believe my officers' actions were taken to defend themselves and in direct response to the deadly threat posed by Atkins," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a press conference. Twitter

Damian Dovarganes / AP Paolo Singer prays at a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk outside the Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles that was the scene of a deadly shootout.

Los Angeles police on Tuesday said it was a bullet from an officer that killed a Trader Joe's store manager during a shootout with a fleeing suspect who crashed into a nearby pole over the weekend. "I know that it’s every officer’s worst nightmare to hurt an innocent bystander during a violent engagement," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference. "I spoke with the officers this morning — they’re devastated. They were devastated in the immediate aftermath of this event." The assistant store manager, 27-year-old Melyda Corado, died from a gunshot injury to her arm in the chaotic moments after Gene Atkins crashed his car into the nearby pole during a police chase on Saturday. Moore said Corado was leaving as Atkins, 28, fired two rounds at pursuing officers while running into the store. The two officers each fired back, with one of the bullets striking Corado, who ran back inside and collapsed, Moore added.

The chain of events was determined by examining body-cam footage and on-site surveillance, which was publicly released by the department Tuesday.

Atkins was wanted for allegedly shooting his grandmother as many as seven times and injuring a 17-year-old girl in a family dispute around 1:30 p.m. in the Newton area of Los Angeles.

Police say he then fled the location in his grandmother's vehicle, forcibly taking the other girl with him. Video released by the department shows Atkins firing from inside his car in the middle of the pursuit, his rear window shattering from the bullets. "Oh shit, shots fired!" one of the officers can be heard saying. That prompts one of the officers to grab her firearm as the patrol car and Atkins' vehicle continue to speed down busy streets. "Alright partner, I got my gun out," one of the officers can be heard saying. "Do not, do not shoot," the partner responds. "Broadcast to the airship, we're going to keep our distance because of shots fired." Moore said the two officers did not fire back during the pursuit. Atkins can then be seen crashing into a pole just outside the Trader Joe's, then running out of the vehicle and into the store as multiple shots are fired. Both officers return fire toward the entrance of the store, where Corado was standing and was fatally injured. Some customers and employees could be seen escaping the building, while others were held hostage.

Atkins let some of them go before surrendering hours later. Corado, who had "collapsed" behind the manager’s desk, was moved to a safe place and treated by firefighters, Moore said, but died as a result of her injury.

Damian Dovarganes / AP A Trader Joe's employee from the Cerritos, California, store pauses at a makeshift memorial outside the Silver Lake store on Monday, July 23.

"I am sorry for the loss," Moore said. "This tragic loss — not just to the Corado family, to the father, brother, to the friends, to her work colleagues at Trader Joe’s. This has been a devastating ordeal. On behalf of myself and the men and women of this department, I want to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to her family and to everyone who knew her." The officers' names, Moore said, will be released later this week. One of the officers has been on the force for two years and the other for a little more than six years, he said. As to whether they will face any consequences, the chief said he would wait until the investigation was completed before making a determination. He added, however, that their decision to shoot at Atkins appeared justified. Atkins "ran into a store filled with customers and employees, his dangerous and violent rampage continued and those officers actions’ to stop him and those split-second decisions they had to make — I recognize how they will forever go through their mind debating that that’s what they had to do," he said. "But as chief of police, I believe that’s what they needed to do in order to defend the people of Los Angeles and defend the people in the store and defend themselves." Albert Corado, brother of Melyda, has been tweeting sentiments about his sister as the community has rallied to the site of the shooting, creating a growing makeshift memorial.

I miss my sister. I wish this wasn’t happening. Feels good to be with family, though. My dad is doing his best to keep it together. I am, too. Family is coming to visit from as far away as Australia. #MelydaCorado you were immensely loved.

What an amazing night. Went to the memorial for Mely outside of Trader Joe’s in Silverlake. The amount of people who have left flowers and notes and have lit candles is astonishing. Saw so many of her coworkers and people who came to celebrate my sister’s life.

In a statement posted online, Trader Joe’s said the incident was "the saddest day in Trader Joe’s history," adding that the store "will remain closed until further notice to give our crew members time to process."

Atkins is scheduled to be arraigned on a range of charges, including one count of murder, six counts of attempted murder — including four counts of attempted murder against a police officer — 13 counts of false imprisonment of hostages, and one count of felony evading. He remains in custody in lieu of $9 million bail.