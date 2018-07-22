A Man Barricaded Himself Inside A Trader Joe's In Los Angeles After Exchanging Gunfire With Police

Officials said the suspect shot his grandmother and another woman in a family dispute before barricading himself in the store after a police pursuit.

An armed man barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe's store in Los Angeles for several hours Saturday afternoon after crashing his car and exchanging gunfire with police at the end of a pursuit.

LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery said the man who is in his late teens is suspected of shooting his grandmother and another woman in a family dispute at about 1:30 p.m. in the Newton area of Los Angeles.

The man then fled the location in his grandmother's vehicle, taking the other female victim with him. Police initiated a pursuit which ended outside the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake when the suspect crashed the vehicle.

An officer-involved shooting then occurred and the man fled into the store in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue, Montgomery said.

He was taken into custody without incident about three hours later, officials said.

"The situation remains fluid as officers move forward clearing the location," LAPD said on Twitter.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson David Ortiz said the department was dispatched to the store at about 3:30 p.m. and transported one woman to a local hospital in stable condition.

Aerial footage of the store showed police helping people and children flee the store. Some exited the store through a window near the entrance.

Montgomery said there were still people inside the store during the standoff but they did not know how many.