Elon Musk Explained His Shocking Plan To Take Tesla Private

Musk said he left a meeting "with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed." He would still need to present any plan to investors and the board.

People have been trying to figure out what Tesla CEO Elon Musk meant when he tweeted last week that he wanted to take the electric car brand private and that funding for a deal had been "secured."

It came as a surprise to Wall Street bankers, who would normally finance such a colossal transaction. And regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission were asking whether Musk had a factual basis for saying so confidently that he had funding in the bag.

Now Musk says the "funding" can come from Saudi Arabia, which recently acquired a stake in Tesla. He explained in a Monday blog post that the statement in his tweet was based on an informal understanding with the managing director of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

Unusual, to say the least. Tesla shares were down roughly 1.4% on Monday, trading around $351 a share. (Musk has said that he wants to take the company private at $420 a share; the current price shows that investors are skeptical about this plan.)