Lawrence Krauss, Celebrity Scientist, Is Replaced At Top University Job Amid Harassment Allegations

The Arizona State University professor has been accused of inappropriate behavior spanning more than a decade.

In the most significant fallout from accusations of sexual harassment, first reported in BuzzFeed News, the prominent physicist and skeptic Lawrence Krauss is out as leader of the Origins Project, a prestigious science program that he founded.

Arizona State University, which oversees the program, confirmed that Krauss is no longer the director. Katie Paquet, a spokesperson for the school, told BuzzFeed News that Krauss, a tenured professor, remains on paid leave, which began in March as the accusations were investigated.

She did not say whether the investigation had concluded or whether Krauss stepped down voluntarily. “It is the policy of the university not to comment on ongoing personnel matters,” Paquet said.

Krauss did not respond to requests for comment. After this story was published, he tweeted a statement, noting: “The University decided not to renew my director appointment when my most recent 5 year appointment expired in July.”