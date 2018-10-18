The top US commander in Afghanistan narrowly escaped a deadly attack on Thursday when an shooter opened fire during a top-level meeting with key Afghan officials in Kandahar province that killed three senior Afghan officials.

At least two Americans and one person described as a "coalition" contractor were wounded, though Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller escaped without injuries.

Among the dead were the region’s powerful police chief Abdul Raziq; Zalmai Wesa, who is Kandahar province's governor; and the province’s intelligence chief, Gen. Abdul Momin, according to the deputy governor.

First reports offered differing versions of the events, with most local reports identifying the shooter as one of the governor's bodyguards.

“Initial reports indicate this was an Afghan-on-Afghan incident,” said Col. Dave Butler, a spokesperson for the US forces in Afghanistan, noting that "Afghans were the targets."

“[Americans] were wounded in the cross fire. ... General Miller is uninjured," he said.

The wounded were described as a service member, a civilian, and a contractor. They were medically evacuated and are in stable condition, according to US Forces Afghanistan.