All The Wonderful, Weird, And Sometimes Bad Things People Remember About Sears

Sears Holdings, which owns Sears and Kmart, filed for bankruptcy today, 125 years after it was founded.

The company, which has been struggling to compete for many years with its brick-and-mortar and online competitors, began at the end of the 19th century as a mail-order catalog company. In the 1920s, Sears started opening stores, and it eventually became America's original "everything" store. Indeed, Sears sold everything: appliances, houses, insurance, wedding rings (Lyndon B. Johnson bought one there for Lady Bird for $2.50), clothes, and toys.

It founded the insurance company Allstate and it came up with the Discover credit card. The company also introduced household brands for many Americans, like Kenmore, Craftsman tools, DieHard, Silvertone, Supertone, and Toughskins jeans.

Sears was powerful — the Amazon of the ’70s, you might say, except you had to order via catalog, and two-day shipping wasn't part of the routine.

News of the company's reorganization bankruptcy — in which it will close 142 of the fewer than 700 remaining Kmart and Sears stores by the end of the year — led many customers on social media to share both good and bad memories of the iconic retailer.

