“Cocaine Bear” Is Utterly Ridiculous. I Loved It.

When the trailer for Cocaine Bear dropped two months ago; it predictably went viral based on its single, outlandish premise: “A BEAR DID COCAINE!” screams one character. Premiering nationwide tomorrow, Cocaine Bear is much like its trailer advertises: a fast-paced, ridiculous, excessively gory comedy-thriller based very loosely on real events that feels like a much-needed shot of adrenaline. It’s too campy and self-deprecating to be an indelible work of cinema, but that’s not the point: It’s original, and it’s a very good time.

Here’s the plot: It’s 1985 and a drug runner dumps bags of cocaine off a plane into the woods in Georgia; a 500-pound bear finds it, consumes a terrifying amount of drugs, immediately develops an addiction, and goes on a murderous rampage in search of its next hit. An innocent young girl and her friend (played by Brooklynn Prince and Christian Convery) find themselves in the bear’s path, and their only hope is that her mom (Keri Russell), who goes out searching for her, finds them before Cocaine Bear does. Meanwhile, a group of criminals (the late Ray Liotta , O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Alden Ehrenreich) are hell-bent on reclaiming the valuable haul from the forest.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden, this high-octane, predator–prey thriller thrives on absurdity. You squeal every time the bear does more cocaine(!) — recharging its bloodlust — and comes across another measly human who quickly realizes that they’re screwed. They scream, they run, they climb, they drive away from Cocaine Bear. It’s a thrill, and it gets your heart racing. If you’ve felt at turns paralyzed, numbed out, and extremely uptight amid the world’s many big problems lately, Cocaine Bear will make you feel awake, all right — like a refreshing second-hand high — even if that pleasure is being supplied by things onscreen that are so deeply wrong. The sound, lighting, and script manage to keep the film light and colorful, even as characters find themselves in the bear’s deadly paws. Fans of films like Alien, Predator, and Jurassic Park might find the suspense of being hunted especially satisfying.