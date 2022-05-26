"Goodfellas" Star Ray Liotta Has Died At 67

Actor Ray Liotta, who rose to fame as a jittery wannabe gangster in Martin Scorcese's classic film Goodfellas, has died. He was 67.

Liotta's publicist, Jennifer Allen, told BuzzFeed News he was found Thursday morning after dying in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting an upcoming movie, Dangerous Waters. Allen said she believed he was just days away from wrapping production on the film about a family sailing holiday gone awry.

Deadline was first to report the actor's death. The cause was not immediately clear.

Known for his rugged looks and stern demeanor, Liotta made a career playing tough guys, mostly in supporting roles. (Growing up in New Jersey, he had imagined a life for himself in construction, not acting.)

His first major part was in Something Wild (1986) playing the ex-husband of Melanie Griffith's character, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe. "A newcomer named Ray Liotta is mesmerizing as the evil husband with vengeance on his mind," film critic Roger Ebert wrote in his original review.

Three years later, he starred in the baseball film Field of Dreams, appearing as the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson, a famous player from the early 1900s. Despite the movie's enduring popularity, Liotta said as recently as last year that he had still never seen it.