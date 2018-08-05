BuzzFeed News

13 Photos Of Rowdy Far-Right And Far-Left Protesters Facing Off With Police In Portland

Police used flash bangs and other devices on protesters allegedly throwing bottles and rocks. Some demonostrators said authorities used excessive force.

By Tom Namako

Posted on August 5, 2018, at 11:14 a.m. ET

Four people were arrested at a protest in downtown Portland on Saturday, where hundreds of far-right protesters were met with a counter-protest by far-left demonstrators.

Patriot Prayer held the rally, led by Republican senate candidate Joey Gibson, who billed it as a free speech demonstration and campaign event. The counter-protesters were from a group called Popular Mobilization, which the Oregonian reported was formed to specifically counteract Gibson's rally, and antifa.

Portland police confiscated a variety of weapons including knives, bats, sticks, and shields with the Confederate flag. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, and "an unknown chemical agent" at officers, police said. The officers responded with "flash bangs," pepper balls, and projectiles that the Portland police bureau said were "less lethal."

Some protesters accused the police of using excessive force.

Members of antifa
Sopa Images / Getty Images

A smoke bomb thrown by left-wing counter-protesters rolls toward police
Sopa Images / Getty Images

 A left-wing counter-protester receives treatment for a rubber bullet wound
Sopa Images / Getty Images

Icon Sportswire / Getty Images
A far-right protester receives treatment after being maced by a counter-protester
Sopa Images / Getty Images

Emily Molli / Getty Images
Sopa Images / Getty Images
Sopa Images / Getty Images
Sopa Images / Getty Images
Icon Sportswire / Getty Images
A member of the &quot;Proud Boys&quot;
Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

Icon Sportswire / Getty Images
Icon Sportswire / Getty Images


