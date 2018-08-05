Police used flash bangs and other devices on protesters allegedly throwing bottles and rocks. Some demonostrators said authorities used excessive force.

Four people were arrested at a protest in downtown Portland on Saturday, where hundreds of far-right protesters were met with a counter-protest by far-left demonstrators.

Patriot Prayer held the rally, led by Republican senate candidate Joey Gibson, who billed it as a free speech demonstration and campaign event. The counter-protesters were from a group called Popular Mobilization, which the Oregonian reported was formed to specifically counteract Gibson's rally, and antifa.



Portland police confiscated a variety of weapons including knives, bats, sticks, and shields with the Confederate flag. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, and "an unknown chemical agent" at officers, police said. The officers responded with "flash bangs," pepper balls, and projectiles that the Portland police bureau said were "less lethal."

Some protesters accused the police of using excessive force.