"The White Lotus" Season 2 Finale Review

Cameron and Daphne are walking vials of poison, and yet somehow, the whole affair seems to have injected Ethan’s and Harper’s marriage with some needed tension and mystery, leaving them in an eerily happier place than where they started, even if it might eventually evolve into a game of endless dishonesty and revenge. Sex for Cameron and Daphne seems to be both pleasure and punishment; their relationship is maintained by willfully shrugging off each other’s infidelities. They both seem psychotically competitive enough that even if the arrangement is not making them happy, they’re each committed to winning at marriage.

DM: I think Mike White tied it all together perfectly. When you think about it, all the guests and staff actually came away happier — save for the doomed opera heroine Tanya — and having had more sex — save for Bert, who at least got a semi thanks to a hug from Mia. Even Portia got to have the adventure she seemed so desperate for, even if it did involve her getting left alone in a creepy neighborhood under threat from the velvet mafia.

Tanya’s storyline was ridiculous, but so was that character. Her running around that boat and going postal was shocking and tense, but also plainly camp. I’ll miss her next season! Oh, and the last shot of Mia and Lucia was perfect — including the revelation that Lucia’s “pimp” Alessio was actually just a friend who worked at another hotel. (Sidenote: I went back and checked this season’s first episode and Lucia actually greets Alessio cheerily in her very first scene as she walks through the street with Mia. The signs were there!)

Really, though, I just feel completely in awe of Meghann Fahy’s performance as Daphne in this episode. This was a character who I completely misjudged and who became more complex as the season went on. (Rewatching early episodes this weekend, you see she’s working harder than some of the staff to keep the mood light among her group!) This finale’s climactic scene with Ethan (Will Sharpe) featured some of the most astonishing capital-a Acting I’ve seen this year, as we watch her reckon (again) with her husband’s infidelity and yet another female friend’s betrayal, and then instead choose to be smooth-brained. Emmy!

Are we surprised about who is dead?

JW: Sadly, no. It felt like Tanya was walking dead the whole season, barely aware of her surroundings. That her immediate follow-up to her massacre was, “Is Greg having an affair?” says it all. Also, if she had used 2% of her brain she could have easily left the yacht. Hashtag Darwinism.

ET: Not really. Because of Tanya’s lack of perspective and her dependence on the people around her, she’s a tragic figure. She has no wherewithal! She doesn’t know how to forge connections with people! You’re telling me you saw Jack fucking his “uncle” and you didn’t think to tell Portia? You’re telling me you’re suspicious that your husband is having an affair and you don’t send 20 private investigators after him? She’s as rich as God, and she has no common sense. She’s susceptible to anyone’s flattery, so she was always going to suffer. I also think Quentin is basically the same as Tanya — obsessed beyond reason with a man who doesn’t love him back, and it also made sense that he would go down with the ship.

DM: Yes, even if it felt like this last episode or two was making no secret of where it was going. I was surprised that she went out like it was Gunfight at the O.K. Corral — or, to use a more apt movie metaphor, The Godfather.

VW: There were giant, flashing Vegas-style signs pointing at Tanya being the victim, especially after the opera. “Seppuku,” she said. “I can relate.” Yet Tanya was such a vile emotional leech in Season 1 that I had a hard time imagining her character making a 180 and becoming a victim in Season 2. I even wondered if she would be the one whose privilege allowed her to get away with murder this time. I suppose she would have gotten away with shooting everyone else on the boat if it weren’t for, well, herself. Perhaps this was her “karmic payment” for obliviously abusing people with her wealth.

What about who did the killing?

ET: Lots of people suspected Tanya was going to be murdered: Greg’s sketchiness, the clues about Greg and Quentin’s relationship, and that mournful story about the betrayed woman and Isola Bella all pointed to her being the central figure this season. But I don’t think there would have been anything interesting about her getting killed the way these desiccated aristocrats had planned. The path was highlighted too powerfully. All that tension in the finale came from us knowing that Portia and Tanya were in big trouble, and structurally it made sense that there would be some kind of reversal.

JW: I actually suspected that Tanya was going to be the killer — but, like, after flipping out over Greg+Quentin, not because Portia sets her on a path of “Oh shit! I’m in danger gurrrrrl!” I clutched my pearls when Tanya went for the black murder bag on her way to use the powder room. And screamed when she opened fire seemingly everywhere, but somehow managed to kill three people in the process. (Speaking of which, I’m disappointed that we didn’t get to learn more from Quentin himself about his plot/intentions.)

VW: I was so distracted by Niccoló and the murder weapon that I thought he would finish the job. Tanya was stranded on a yacht after all. I did not imagine her being able to aim and fire a gun; the woman can barely walk in a straight line! Who could have foreseen Tanya’s tragically clumsy “seppuku”? She tries to be brave and get off the boat, and her final words, “You’ve got this,” uttered just before she trips into the water, really got me. Sometimes, there’s no saving yourself, and she is a woman who truly can’t seem to do a thing.

What kinds of foreshadowing were apparent in this season?

ET: Well, they literally deployed Chekhov’s gun. That was pretty funny. There were a lot of cultural references — The Godfather was a good one. On TikTok, people interpreted the similarities between Tanya’s outfit and the Apollonia mannequin’s as certain doom for poor old Tanya.

JW: Well, certainly not 90% of what TikTokers were serving me for the last two weeks.

VW: This whole season was just foreshadowing. Mike White leaned even more heavily on the murder mystery dynamic with the audience, and I am glad he decided to have some fun with us.

DM: Two things immediately come back to mind that show how death has been haunting Tanya. The first is the story that Quentin tells Tanya about the wealthy old Swedish lady who was thrown to her death into the sea by the thugs seeking Isola Bella. That’s pretty much how Tanya met her end, save for taking out a few of them with her on the way down.

The other is that wonderful moment in the second episode when Tanya was cosplaying as an Italian movie star that hotel manager Valentina thought was Peppa Pig. “I’m Monica Vitti,” Tanya insists.

“Monica Vitti’s dead,” Valentina says.