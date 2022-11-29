The Men — And Butts — Of “The White Lotus”

The most obvious example of a man shitting the bed is Ethan, who spent most of the fourth episode lying (by omission) to his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), about the debaucherous night he’d had with Cameron and sex workers Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò). Only after Harper confronts him with the condom wrapper she’s discovered is he forced to admit to his deception. But even then, his first instinct isn’t to try to make amends; instead, he tries to convince her she should be grateful that he only lied and didn’t commit adultery. What a butt!

Ethan’s friendship with finance bro Cameron is itself a study in masculine competitiveness and validation. In an awkward conversation, it emerges that Cameron would always sleep with the girls Ethan admitted to liking, in what Ethan describes as a “bad case of mimetic desire,” or the idea that he only wants what those with higher status do. What’s more, Cameron’s seeming inability to pay Mia and Lucia, as well as his weaseling attempts to get his hands on Ethan’s money, seems to indicate that he’s a bum, not just an ass.

Consider also the three generations of Di Grasso men holidaying at the Sicilian resort, who, as at least one astute TikToker has already pointed out, represent three varying archetypes of misogyny. Grandfather Bert (F. Murray Abraham) is hopelessly outdated, ignorant as to how uncomfortable he makes women feel (his character’s flatulence — quite literally, hot air from the butt! — seems to make more sense in this reading). Dad Dominic (Michael Imperioli) pretends to be enlightened, but still either betrays women and tries to win them back (in the case of his wife) or tries to control them (in the case of the sex workers he hires). And while son Albie may at first seem progressive, chastizing his father and grandfather for their old-fashioned words and deeds, he clearly harbors a growing resentment that Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) doesn’t seem interested in his “Mr. Nice Guy” persona.

All three seem like photocopies of the same type of man, each one slightly more faded than the last but with the writing just as legible. Their perverse attitudes aren’t biologically inherited, but rather passed down from generation to generation.

“You’ve normalized it for him,” Bert tells Dominic over dinner, referring to Albie’s sudden interest in spending time with sex worker Lucia.

“Yeah, like you normalized it for me,” Dominic responds. “You know the reason I am the way that I am is because of you.”