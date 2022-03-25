Five TV Shows We're Loving Right Now

I am obsessed with dogs, but even I would never get into a relationship with someone who told me he could make my pitbull live forever. Yet somehow that’s what happened to Sarma Melngailis, the former owner of hip vegan New York restaurant Pure Food and Wine. Blonde and charming, she made it onto the covers of magazines as an ambassador for raw, plant-based cuisine and became a star of the food world; Alec Baldwin used to publicly flirt with her on Twitter. (Fun fact: He met future wife Hilaria at Pure.)

The question is: How did she then become a fugitive who owed millions of dollars to investors and her own staff? The story is both sui generis, bizarre, and miserably familiar: Melngailis met Shane Fox (real name Anthony Strangis), a man whose witty comments she noticed in Baldwin’s Twitter replies. Having suffered devastating business and romantic disappointments, she quickly became attached to him. When you put it on paper, the facts are blunt and troubling: He never told her his occupation (though she assumed he was some kind of under-the-radar government operative), and he began to ask her for giant sums of money, eventually insinuating himself into her life and finances until her business completely fell apart.

Melngailis is one of the main talking heads in this four-episode docuseries, lending it immediacy and seeming legitimacy; she’s compelling as a figure who lost everything on a relationship bet, but she’s also slightly opaque in a way that leaves you feeling a little off balance. Otherwise, the series is well sourced, with plenty of contemporaneous press materials as well as comment from former Pure employees, Strangis’s associates, and Melngailis’ friends and family. It’s racy and bewildering, a sickening entry in the ledger of The Shit Some People Will Do for Love (or, More Likely, Money). The moral of the story: Never talk to a reply guy. —Estelle Tang

Where to watch: Netflix