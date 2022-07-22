9 TV Shows We’re Loving Right Now

I first heard David Attenborough’s voice when BBC’s Planet Earth came out. I watched it on DVD. It was a more innocent time, 2006. Anybody could buy a house. Facebook expanded access to people without a college email address. Republicans lost their House and Senate majorities because midterm voters were upset about the wars. And Planet Earth captured the delusional comforts of the moment: Breathtaking landscapes and astounding animal feats rolled along in an idyllic vacuum without a trace of humanity. Attenborough’s restrained observations set a tone of respectful detachment as we carefully tiptoed through the wilderness. The worst thing that could possibly happen in this world was a baby elephant wandering the desert unable to find their family.

In the 16 years since, I’ve logged scores more hours with my old friend David, witnessing his transformation from the voice-of-God neutrality of his Planet Earth narrations to his urgent calls to reform our gas-guzzling ways in Netflix’s 2019 nature doc Our Planet. Now, he’s back with Apple TV+‘s Prehistoric Planet, which is like those other nature docs except with computer-generated dinosaurs drawn up by the artists who designed the animals in the recent live-action remakes of The Lion King and The Jungle Book. Jon Favreau is the showrunner for the five-episode series, which was produced by BBC Studios. It presents stunningly realistic renderings of the creatures of the Late Cretaceous period 66 million years ago based on the latest scientific research.

The word “extinction” is never uttered, but it’s at the heart of the show’s attraction: We are immersed in a world that no longer exists. Attenborough’s narration completes the illusion. His pitch rises in concern as he chronicles a T. rex and her babies swimming away from a giant coastal predator; thanks to years of conditioning, I felt a knot in my stomach as if I’d forgotten that all these animals were already long dead. Close observers of the genre will notice that Prehistoric Planet fills gaps in knowledge by echoing, even reusing, scenes from nature docs past. Nature, after all, cycles on as life comes and goes. A brave prehistoric lizard climbs on a sleeping tarbosaurus to eat the flies congregating on it, just like a lizard eats flies off a lion in BBC’s Africa. An ornithomimid steals materials for a nest, just like the penguin in BBC’s Frozen Planet. A baby triceratops wanders away from their family while marching through a pitch-dark cave, just like that baby elephant does in Planet Earth. The baby triceratops, though, ultimately reunites with their family. Nature doesn’t have to run its course on Prehistoric Planet. We know how the story ends and don’t need to dwell on it. Though these giants dominated the Earth for many millennia, all we have left to know about them are old bones and unprovable theories, so we can write what we want to see. —Albert Samaha