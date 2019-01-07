A Woman Died Of Rabies After First Being Misdiagnosed As Having A Panic Attack

A 65-year-old woman died of rabies after being bitten by a puppy when she was on vacation in India.

The woman went on an organized yoga retreat from January to April 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Outside of her hotel in Rishikesh, India, she and another person on the retreat were bitten by the same puppy. She washed the wound with water but didn’t seek any other treatment.

She returned home to Virginia, and about six weeks after the bite, started to have arm pain and numbness while gardening, according to a report in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Three days later she went to an urgent care facility and was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome and treated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and a painkiller.

The next day, she went to the hospital with anxiety, insomnia, shortness of breath, and difficulty swallowing water. She was diagnosed with a panic attack and treated with an antianxiety drug. She continued to have feelings of claustrophobia, anxiety, and eventually chest pain, in addition to the numbness and pain in her right shoulder and arm.

After abnormal blood tests for cardiac enzymes and an electrocardiogram, she had an emergency cardiac catheterization, which is a procedure in which a catheter is threaded through blood vessels and into the heart’s arteries to look for a possible blockage. However, her arteries were clear. She became agitated, combative, and was gasping for air while drinking water. The hospital staff started to suspect it was rabies and asked her family about any animal bites.

After other treatment attempts were unsuccessful, the family withdrew life support, and she died about 18 days after her symptoms first began, according to the CDC report.

Health experts tracked down 250 people who came into contact with the woman before and after she died, including other people in the yoga retreat, emergency services personnel, hospital workers, and people at a funeral home.

In all, 72 people were offered treatment for possible rabies exposure with post-exposure prophylaxis at a cost of $235,000.

Post-exposure prophylaxis can prevent rabies if given before the start of symptoms, which generally begin about three weeks to three months after exposure to the virus.