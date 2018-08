The FDA Says This Brain-Stimulating Device May Help People With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Transcranial magnetic stimulation devices have been shown to work for depression, and a clinical trial suggests they might also help people with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

TMS treats conditions by delivering brief, powerful magnetic field pulses that stimulate nerve cells in the brain. The procedure is noninvasive and doesn't require anesthesia, and the pulses are delivered via an electromagnetic device or coil that is placed or worn on the head.

The Food and Drug Administration made the announcement on Friday, expanding the use of a technology that has been around for decades. The FDA first approved TMS devices for major depression in 2008, and in 2013 they were approved to treat pain associated with some types of migraine headaches.

The approval was based on a clinical trial of 100 people with obsessive-compulsive disorder, where roughly half received treatment with TMS and the other half had a sham treatment that didn't deliver the electromagnetic pulses. People who were taking medication for OCD continued to do so for the trial.

Overall, 38% of the people with the real device responded to the treatment compared with 11% of those with the sham device. A response was considered a 30% reduction in the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (YBOCS) score, which is used to measure the severity of OCD symptoms.