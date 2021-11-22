8 Things To Know About The Antiviral Pills For COVID

Even though there’s now a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for people 5 or older, treatments are still desperately needed for the millions of people who continue to get sick.



One major goal has been to have an effective COVID treatment that’s as easy as taking a pill. Now, finally, new oral medications for COVID-19 are almost here.

The FDA will decide on Nov. 30 if Merck will get an emergency use authorization for a COVID pill called molnupiravir. Pfizer also submitted a request to the FDA for emergency use authorization for a second antiviral pill marketed under the brand name Paxlovid. Clinical trials for the two medications purport to show a 50% to 89% reduction in the risk of being hospitalized or dying due to COVID if taken soon after symptoms start.

If the real-world results are as good as the clinical trials (they aren’t always), these pills could be an actual game changer when it comes to protecting against hospitalization and death due to the respiratory virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, experts around the world have been desperately searching for effective treatments for COVID. Some that initially looked promising, or at least got a lot of attention, have turned out to be failures (see ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine).

Others — like the currently available monoclonal antibody treatments and the antiviral drug remdesivir (sold as Veklury) — are effective under specific circumstances. However, they have to be given via intravenous infusion or injection by a healthcare worker, usually in a hospital.

“They were not things that were widely available to the general public,” said Dr. Tim Sheahan, a virologist at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health who did preclinical work on both molnupiravir and remdesivir. “So I think that’s why these oral antivirals are getting a lot of attention.”

The medications are likely to be available by prescription at your local pharmacy, and “everybody knows how to swallow a pill,” he said.

Here’s what else you should know about these new treatments for COVID.

They look incredibly effective in clinical trials.

Both antiviral pills look promising when it comes to fighting COVID. Although medications don’t always perform as well in the real world as they do in clinical trials, both studies were stopped early because the benefit was clear.

A clinical trial of molnupiravir that was supposed to include 1,500 people was stopped early because there was a 50% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in people taking the drug versus placebo.

Overall, about 14% of people taking the placebo were hospitalized compared with 7% of those taking molnupiravir. There were no deaths in the molnupiravir group, but eight deaths in the placebo group.

In a clinical trial of Paxlovid, the drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%. In that study, about 3,000 people with mild to moderate symptoms and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness were supposed to take the drug or a placebo, but the study was halted early because it was so clearly effective.

Overall, there were no deaths in the treatment group and 10 deaths in the placebo group.

In early November, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, called the clinical trial results “very, very impressive.”

“People want answers, people want to feel safe, and I think people have been led down some dead ends for sure over the past couple of years,” Sheahan said. “But the data that have been produced for the Pfizer drug and molnupirivir are really good all around.”

The drugs work in different ways.

There are three basic ways drugs can interfere with the ability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to hijack the cells in your body and churn out more of the virus.

Molnupirivir and remdesivir are polymerase or RNA replicase inhibitors, which stop the cell from creating viral genetic code, Sheahan said.

“If you stop the virus from making viral RNA, it’s really bad for the virus,” Sheahan said. “It’s an essential part of virus replication — if you can’t make new RNA, you can’t make offspring or progeny virus.”

Paxlovid is a combination of two protease inhibitors, a new one called PF-07321332, combined with an older protease inhibitor called ritonavir. They interrupt protease, an enzyme important for viral replication. “Protease inhibitors stop the replication machine from even forming,” Sheahan said.

The third type of drug, entry inhibitors, stops the virus from attaching to cells in your body in the first place, similar to the way monoclonal antibodies block the virus, Sheahan said.

“I think the other two classes of drugs will have a bigger impact than an entry inhibitor, but putting them all together, maybe that would be fine,” he said.