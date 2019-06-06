She Accused One Of The World’s Biggest Soccer Stars Of Rape. Now She Said She’s Being Threatened.

A woman who’s accused one of the world’s highest-paid soccer players of raping her during a trip to Paris told BuzzFeed News on Thursday that she’s under constant threat since she came forward.



“I have no life, my apartment was broken into, I cannot take care of my son,” Najila Trindade wrote in a WhatsApp message to BuzzFeed News.



A police report dated May 31 filed in Sāo Paulo, Brazil, stated that the woman — who was unnamed in initial press reports — said she met Neymar da Silva through Instagram. Neymar, as he’s known to fans, plays for French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain, which pays him roughly $1 million per week, and Brazil’s national soccer team.

The 26-year-old model said in the report that Neymar “supplied her with plane tickets and accommodation” at a Parisian hotel in mid-May, according to a CNN translation. The encounter began civilly when Neymar first arrived at the hotel, the police report said, and the two “exchange[d] a few ‘cuddles’”; however, at a certain point, Neymar became aggressive and violently engaged in sexual intercourse against the will of the victim.”

She left Paris on May 17 and waited to file the report because she “was quite emotionally shaken and scared of registering the facts in another country,” the report reads. The Paris prosecutor’s office has told CNN that it has not opened an investigation.

Neymar denied the accusations soon after the report’s existence was made public. The law firm that represents Neymar did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

Trindade came forward as the woman in the report Wednesday night in an interview with Brazilian television station SBT, where she said that she’d traveled to Paris with the intent to have sex with the soccer player but that he’d turned violent after she insisted he use a condom.

“From the moment that he held me, violently hitting me, he was forcing me to stay there, in that place,” she said in the interview.

Since she came forward, she told BuzzFeed News, her life has become a “hell.”

