A Vincent Van Gogh Painting Was Stolen From A Museum Closed Due To The Coronavirus

A painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen during an overnight break-in at a Dutch museum that is currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, police and museum officials said Monday.



The incident occurred at the Singer Laren Museum in Laren in the Netherlands at 3:15 a.m. local time, police said. The large glass door of the building had been broken into.

Police said that officers reported to the museum after the burglar alarm went off but did not find the perpetrator or perpetrators in the museum or in the vicinity.

Authorities are investigating the incident and asked residents in the area for potential footage of the person or people responsible at the time of the break-in.



"I am shocked and unbelievably pissed off," museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm, said during a press conference Monday morning. "This is a huge blow. This is extremely difficult, especially in these times."

“We are angry, shocked, and sad,” said Evert van Os, the museum's general director.



The museum did not return a request for comment.

