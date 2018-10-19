Here's How That Proud Boys Fight With "Anti-Fascist" Protesters Went Down

Videos and photos from the scene deconstruct the brawl, which led to criticism of the New York Police Department. Two Proud Boys members were recently arrested for the violent confrontation.

Shay Horse

A brutal fight between a far-right men's organization and far-left protesters broke out on Manhattan's streets last weekend, serving as a flashpoint for an increasingly polarized nation and as a major point of criticism for the New York Police Department and its officers. Using three videos of the scene and photos released by police of the incident, BuzzFeed News broke down the circumstances that led to the fight, the confrontation itself, and the immediate aftermath of the fight.

The videos show the brawl — outside the Metropolitan Republican Club after a speech by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes on Friday Oct. 12 — started when a left-wing protester threw a bottle at a group of Proud Boys, who describe themselves as "Western chauvinists" and have frequently aligned themselves with avowed neo-Nazis. Videos then show proud boys beating the protesters. When police arrive, the Proud Boys were able to walk away, sparking outrage about whether they should have been arrested or at least questioned.

The footage and images took off on social media, and on Monday, Oct. 15, police said they planned to charge at least nine Proud Boys and two protesters in the fight and released a series of photos of several "persons of interest" without identifying them by name. Two Proud Boys have been arrested and charged.

Geoffrey Young, 38, of New City, New York, was arrested at his home Thursday night on charges of riot and attempted assault. Another Proud Boy member, John Kinsman, was charged with attempted gang assault, riot, and criminal possession of a weapon on Friday, an NYPD official said. He was released without bail. Additional arrests were expected, authorities said. The Oct. 12 confrontation was captured on three videos. One video was shot by freelance reporter Sandi Bachom.

Another angle of the fight was captured in a live stream by a man who identified himself as Chris Wright, a conservative who was with the Proud Boys.

A third surveillance video that captured the confrontation was released by the NYPD.



Thank you those who’ve submitted info regarding the violent incident which took place on 10-12-18 in the UES. As we further the investigation, we urge additional victims/complainants/witnesses to come forward. If you have info, call CrimeStoppers, 800-577-TIPS https://t.co/amUhGvCJLg

All of the people in the below images have been identified by the NYPD either by name or as persons of interest. The confrontation began after the attendees at McInness's event — including many Proud Boys' members — left the club and walked down the street together. Many of them were dressed in their signature uniform of black and yellow Fred Perry polo shirts and red MAGA hats.

Kinsman, wearing a red MAGA hat, walked out of the club smoking a cigarette and waved to protesters standing outside. He was followed by an individual sought by police wearing a red MAGA hat backwards and holding a cigarette. Another member — wearing a black hat and glasses with tattooed arms — followed behind holding a cigarette.



Sandi Bachom

Another individual wearing a green jacket and holding a cigarette in his hands also exited the club. He was later seen punching a leftist protester.



Sandi Bachom

A Proud Boy wearing sunglasses and a black MAGA hat walked out of the club. He was later seen punching a protester.

Sandi Bachom

A man wearing a green jacket and a black head band walked out of the club smiling. He was seen kicking a protester during the confrontation

Sandi Bachom

A Proud Boys member wearing a black jacket also left the club smiling. He was later seen kicking a protester.

Sandi Bachom

Another member wearing a red MAGA hat on backwards and a black t-shirt with a white undershirt walked out of the club and waved to protesters gathered outside.

Sandi Bachom

As some Proud Boys members' turned the corner of the street, a group of three or four masked "anti-fascist" protesters — some of whom are also being sought by police — approached them.



One of the masked protesters threw a bottle towards the Proud Boys members that police indicated sparked the violent confrontation.

Kinsman punched one of the masked protesters causing both of them to fall to the ground.



One of the Proud Boys then punched a protester who was on the ground.



Kinsman, along with two other Proud Boys members, attacked one of the protesters together, with one of the Proud Boys kicking the protester.

Kinsman held on to a gate and repeatedly kicked a protester.

Kinsman turned around and kicked another protester.



Young — the first Proud Boys member to be arrested by police — was seen on video witnessing the brawl before attacking a protester.



Young kicked a protester who was on the ground.



Sandi Bachom

One Proud Boy pushed a protester to the ground. He then ran away from the fight as police officers arrived at the scene.



Sandi Bachom

A Proud Boys member — wearing a black jacket — kicked one of the protesters.



Shay Horse

One of the groups' members kicked one of the protesters who was on the ground.

The member who had glasses and tattooed arms pushed a protester to the ground.

Person of Interest 3 was also captured in a New York Daily News photo throwing a punch at one of the protesters. In the same photo, Young, Kinsman, and another Proud Boys member were seen gathered around two leftist protesters — the bald man on the ground and the individual with long hair — who police are seeking in connection to the fight.

Cuomo says vandalism of Manhattan GOP club was wrong, but inviting Proud Boys founder to speak was far worse https://t.co/8cvoJeBAb8 https://t.co/NDOX3X2LSG

Police officers arrived at the scene on scooters as the brawl continued.

Sandi Bachom

Officers approached the group, prompting most of the Proud Boys members to disperse. Police described a "chaotic scene" with many members running in different directions. However, video from the incident shows most members walking away. The officers did not arrest anyone at the scene.

Sandi Bachom

Kinsman, who is now in custody, was seen calmly walking past one of the officers on a scooter.

Sandi Bachom

The "anti-fascist" protesters who were beaten during the confrontation refused to cooperate with police and did not want medical attention, the NYPD said. They also refused to provide a description of the assailants, police said, and did not file a complaint.

As a large group of the Proud Boys walked away from the brawl, some yelled, "I like beer" — a reference in support of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Sandi Bachom

"I fucking hit him is what I did," one Proud Boy told the others as they walked together. There were cheers from the crowd. Members yelled the Proud Boys slogan, "Fuck around and find out." One Proud Boy yelled, "Dude I had one of their fucking heads and was just fucking smashing it to the pavement." Others were heard describing how they "dragged" one of the "anti-fascist" protesters and one member claimed that he "ripped" one of the protester's masks off and "just fucking kicked him right in the head."

Several members of the Proud Boys — including those involved in the fight — then stopped to take a group photo.