The NYPD Is Looking To Charge At Least Nine Proud Boys And Three Leftist Protesters With Riot And Assault

Shea played previously unreleased footage of the brawls, which shows the protesters throwing a bottle at a group of Proud Boys, who are wearing their signature uniform of black and yellow Fred Perry polo shirts and red Make America Great Again hats. The Proud Boys responded by throwing them to the ground and beating them.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea laid out details of the violence on Friday night between the Proud Boys — who fashion themselves as "Western chauvinists" sympathetic to neo-Nazis — and leftists clad in black.

The NYPD, under intense scrutiny for how it handled brutality among extremists in the city's streets this weekend, said Monday it is looking to charge at least nine Proud Boys and three "anti-facist" protesters with rioting and attempted assault.

On Friday at approx 8:23 pm there was an altercation which was widely distributed via social media on 82nd between Lexington to Park, here’s another angle of the video. We need your help identifying these individuals please contact @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS https://t.co/ndII6m0aLc

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes spoke at the Metropolitan Republican Club prior to the fights, and the protesters were waiting outside for them.

Three protesters were arrested for attacking a person leaving the event.

But police came under criticism after video showed Proud Boys beating several protesters and responding officers not arresting anyone. Shay Horse, a photojournalist who recorded the scene, told BuzzFeed News that an officer who arrived during the fight “just went totally slack-jawed and stared at the fight.”



McInnes claimed on the Proud Boys’ website that protesters were encouraging violence during his “stand-up comedy routine” with flyers and that they threw a bottle filled with urine at his car. He did not immediately respond to request for comment.



“You’re talking about a very shitty ambush Antifa did where they got their asses beat,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ahead of Friday's event, the Metropolitan Republican Club’s headquarters had been vandalized with anarchist symbols and broken windows and doors, police said. There was a note left that said that the vandalism was related to McInnes’s upcoming appearance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.