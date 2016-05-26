Donald Trump Says He Won't Debate Bernie Sanders After All

Trump had suggested he and Sanders debate soon after the Republican became the party's presumptive nominee. On Friday, Trump said it would be "inappropriate that I would debate the second place finisher."

Donald Trump said he'd "love" to debate Bernie Sanders soon after he clinched enough delegates to win the Republican nomination for president, but he apparently changed his mind Friday saying it would be "inappropriate" for him to debate "the second place finisher."

Trump's reversal came after his challenge to Sanders made headlines across the country, and after Sanders tweeted he would be "delighted" to debate the presumptive Republican nominee.

"I'd love to debate Bernie," Trump said at a news conference in Bismark, North Dakota, adding that he would do it for $10 million that would be donated to charity. "He's a dream," he said.

The money would be donated to "women's health issues or something," Trump added.

Sanders said the two should debate "in the biggest stadium possible" and the possibility of it appeared to be inching to reality with several TV networks saying they would be open to the idea.

A technology investment company also offered to put up the $10 million for charity Trump had proposed.

"I understand the television business very well," Trump said. "We could have a lot of fun with it."