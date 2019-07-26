A Photo Of Three Ole Miss Frat Members Posing With Guns In Front Of Emmett Till’s Bullet-Ridden Memorial Sparks Possible Civil Rights Investigation

On Thursday, what would have been the 78th birthday of Emmett Till — the 14-year-old black boy who was lynched in Mississippi after being accused of offending a white woman — a photo surfaced showing three young white men posing with guns in front of his bullet-ridden memorial.



Till’s memorial marks the spot where the boy’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River in 1955, after he had been brutally beaten and killed in what became a watershed moment for the country’s history of racial violence and a catalyst for the civil rights movement.

The photo — first reported by the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting (MCIR) and ProPublica — showed the three University of Mississippi students smiling as they held the firearms, including an AR-15–style semiautomatic rifle, at night.

It is unknown if the students themselves shot up Till’s memorial or if the sign — which has been subjected to years of vandalism — was already riddled with bullets when they posed for the photo.

MCIR identified the student holding the shotgun as Ben LeClere and the student squatting down as John Lowe. The third student holding the AR-15–style rifle has not been identified.

LeClere posted the now-deleted photo on his Instagram account March 1, which was Lowe’s birthday, MCIR reported. “One of Memphis’s finest and the worst influence I’ve ever met,” LeClere wrote in the caption.



US Attorney Chad Lamar of the Northern District of Mississippi told MCIR he had referred the photo to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division for further investigation. A spokesperson for the department told BuzzFeed News on Friday that they do not “confirm, deny, or otherwise comment on investigations.”

Lamar’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

All three students were members of the Kappa Alpha fraternity, which suspended them after learning about the photo, according to a statement from the Kappa Alpha Order.

A fraternity spokesperson did not identify them, but said that “this was the strongest discipline they could take at the time.”

“The photo is inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable,” the fraternity’s statement said.