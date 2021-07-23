 Skip To Content
Naomi Osaka Lit The Cauldron At The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

The tennis superstar made one of her first public appearances after taking a two-month mental health break.

By Tasneem Nashrulla

Picture of Tasneem Nashrulla Tasneem Nashrulla BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 23, 2021, at 11:59 a.m. ET

Jeff Pachoud / AFP via Getty Images

Japan's tennis player Naomi Osaka carries the Olympic torch during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Naomi Osaka, the world no. 2 tennis player and a social justice and mental health advocate, lit the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games on Friday.

Osaka, the 23-year-old Gram Slam champion who plays for the host nation of Japan, was revealed to be the final torchbearer, lighting the Olympic flame in a memorable end to the dazzling opening ceremony before an eerily empty stadium.

Maja Hitij / Getty Images,

She carried the torch up the pyramid of steps designed to resemble Mount Fuji to kick off the international sporting event, that has been marred by several setbacks and controversies amid a coronavirus surge in Tokyo.

Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images

Naomi Osaka prepares to light the flame of hope in the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This was the star player's first major public appearance after she took a two-month break for her mental health, speaking openly about suffering from bouts of depression since winning the 2018 US Open.

Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

Osaka first withdrew from the French Open after her decision not to do post-match press conferences prompted controversy. She later pulled out of Wimbledon to take personal time with friends and family, her agent said.

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

She has since been a vocal advocate for self-care and mental health in professional sports, calling for tennis players' rights to take mental breaks from media scrutiny and for allowing them to take sick days.

Osaka was born in Japan to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, but moved to New York at the age of 3 while continuing to represent her birth country. She had to give up her US citizenship before turning 22 to compete for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, NBC News reported.

She is set to play her first match of the 2020 Games on Sunday against No. 52-ranked Zheng Saisai of China.


