Naomi Osaka Is Quitting The French Open After Revealing How Press Conferences Hurt Her Mental Health

Naomi Osaka of Japan competes in the first round of the Women's Singles competition at the 2021 French Open on May 30.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said she's withdrawing from the French Open after previously announcing she would be skipping press conferences — a move she called necessary for her mental health that resulted in a $15,000 fine.

Her decision sparked conversations about the responsibility of athletes to make themselves available to probing questions amid the tension of a major tournament. Retired tennis players Patrick McEnroe and Billie Jean King weighed in, and conservative media figures also reacted with outrage.

"I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris," Osaka said in a note posted to Twitter.

Osaka described the intense anxiety she feels while speaking to the media, even as she acknowledged that the tennis press has always treated her well.

"The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that," she wrote.