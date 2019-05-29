Louisiana's Democratic Governor Is Ready To Sign A Bill That Will Make Nearly All Abortions Illegal At 6 Weeks Of Pregnancy

Abortion rights supporters protest at the Louisiana Capitol, where lawmakers approved a bill that would ban abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy.

Louisiana's House approved the so-called heartbeat bill after it overwhelmingly passed in the state Senate on May 6. The bill, sponsored by Democratic state Sen. John Milkovich, outlaws nearly all abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as 6 weeks, and before many women know they're pregnant. Several other states have recently passed similar laws, including Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Ohio.

Louisiana's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, has said he is ready to sign a bill approved by state lawmakers on Wednesday that would ban nearly all abortions, even in cases of rape or incest.

The bill is now headed to the desk of Edwards, who has repeatedly said that he will sign the bill despite criticism from fellow Democrats.

In a statement shortly after lawmakers passed the bill, Edwards emphasized his work as a "pro-life legislator for eight years" and as governor.

"I know there are many who feel just as strongly as I do on abortion and disagree with me — and I respect their opinions," he wrote.

The Democrat said he believes being "pro-life means being more than just being pro-birth" and listed his efforts to expand access to health care for residents, reform the criminal justice system, raise the minimum wage, enact protections for LGBT people in the workplace, and raise "the number of children being adopted out of our foster care system."

Louisiana's abortion ban would take effect only if a similar anti-abortion law in Mississippi is upheld in a federal appeals court. Last week, a federal judge in Mississippi temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its anti-abortion law.



Louisiana is the latest to join in a wave of restrictive anti-abortion legislation introduced or passed in several states. The laws are part of a concerted effort to get the issue before a newly conservative-leaning Supreme Court bench in order to challenge Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill criminalizing abortions after 8 weeks.

Louisiana's bill includes an exception to allow abortions only to prevent a pregnant woman's death or in cases of "serious risk" to her health.

In all other cases, doctors who perform or induce abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected could lose their medical license, face up to two years in prison, and be fined up to $1,000, per the bill's provisions.

Edwards, a Catholic US Army veteran, has acknowledged that his "pro-life" stance as a Democrat is "not a good fit" with his party's leaders, the Associated Press reported.