A Colorado Man Who Allegedly Killed His Fiancé With A Baseball Bat First Tried To Get His Girlfriend To Kill Her, Authorities Say

A Colorado man first tried to get his new girlfriend to kill his fiancé, three times, and when she refused, he beat his fiancé to death with a baseball bat, according to investigators.

Patrick Frazee, 32, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with a deceased human being, and three counts of solicitation for first-degree murder in the death of Kelsey Marie Berreth.

Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, with surveillance video showing her entering a supermarket with a car seat believed to be carrying her and Frazee's 1-year-old daughter.

Her body has yet not been found, but authorities arrested Frazee in December after determining that Berreth had been murdered in her apartment on Thanksgiving.



During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Gregg Slater, an agent for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, testified about his conversations with Frazee's girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, who pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence earlier this month.

Kenney, a 32-year-old Idaho nurse, told investigators that she and Frazee became romantically involved last year and that he had asked her, on three separate occasions, to kill Berreth.

She told Slater that Frazee had claimed Berreth was abusing their daughter, although there is no evidence to support that, Slater testified in court. Kenney also told the investigator that she wanted to please Frazee and was afraid that he would harm her if she refused to cooperate.

On Sept. 23, Frazee asked Kenney to poison Berreth's favorite coffee drink — a caramel macchiato — so that she would no longer be a problem, according to Slater's testimony.

Kenney told investigators that she bought the Starbucks coffee and gave it to Berreth while pretending to be a neighbor. She denied poisoning the coffee and said that Berreth did not drink it, according to Slater.

On Oct. 15, Kenney told investigators, Frazee gave her a metal pipe and asked her to kill Berreth with it, but she couldn't go through with the plan.

On Oct. 21, Frazee asked Kenney to kill his fiancé with a baseball bat, but once again, she refused, according to Slater's testimony.

Kenney told Slater that on Nov. 22, Frazee allegedly blindfolded Berreth with a sweater, under the guise of asking her to guess the smell of scented candles in her condo.