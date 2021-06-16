Congress Has Made Juneteenth A National Holiday. Just Don’t Talk About The Legacy Of Slavery.

In this June 19, 2020 photo, protesters chant as they march after a Juneteenth rally at the Brooklyn Museum.

Congress on Wednesday passed a bill recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, even as a cultural war rages over conservative states’ efforts to ban school lessons around how the country’s history of slavery is integral to understanding systemic racism in the US today.



The bill, which designates June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, will now go to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it soon.

While Texas has recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday since 1980, and nearly all states commemorate it in some form, a decadeslong effort to make it a federal holiday gained momentum in 2020 after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sparked a national reckoning over racism and police brutality.

The bill had failed to move through Congress last year when Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin objected, citing concerns over the cost to taxpayers of an added federal holiday. But Johnson withdrew his objection this week, saying, “While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter.”

The Senate unanimously passed the bill on Tuesday. On Wednesday, House lawmakers followed suit, although that vote was not unanimous, with 14 Republicans voting against the bill.

The long-awaited move to nationally commemorate the day of June 19, 1865 — when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, were told they had been freed nearly three years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation — comes at a time when conversations about slavery, race, and racism in schools have become a political and cultural flashpoint fueled by right-wing media and conservative activists.

At least one Republican lawmaker in the House, Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana (which already recognizes Juneteenth National Freedom Day), said he was voting against the Juneteenth bill because he believed it was part of a broader battle of so-called identity politics. “This is an effort by the Left to create a say out of a whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country,” he said.

Critical race theory is an academic term that has been misappropriated by mostly white conservatives in the wake of the New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize–winning1619 Project as a stand-in for almost any educational discussion that might frame US history through a critical racial lens.

The 1619 Project — so named for the first year enslaved Africans arrived in the US — and its accompanying educational syllabus seeks to “reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”

In an effort to whitewash the country’s history as wholly virtuous, Republican lawmakers pushing to ban critical race theory in schools have mischaracterized it, claiming it teaches children to hate each other, their country, and police officers. One GOP lawmaker falsely claimed it “teaches that certain children are inherently bad people because of the color of their skin, period.” Just hours before the House passed the Juneteenth bill, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted, “Critical race theory is an attack on our country’s core values.”

As of Wednesday, at least 21 states had introduced bills that would limit teaching critical race theory or restrict discussions of racism, while five states have signed such bills into law, according to an Education Week analysis.



Cliff Albright, the cofounder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, told BuzzFeed News it was ironic for the government to mark Juneteenth as a holiday at the same time conservatives push for laws that might make it challenging to explain to schoolchildren why they have the day off.

“By telling them what the holiday is, you run the risk of teaching critical race theory — which is just history,” he said.