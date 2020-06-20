Thousands Of People Pour Into The Streets To Celebrate And Honor Juneteenth

Thousands across the country celebrated, prayed, danced, and marched on Friday in honor of Juneteenth, a Black holiday to recognize the freedom of enslaved people in the United States.

After intense weeks of anti-racism and Black Lives Matter demonstrations, this year's Juneteenth celebrations have been the country's biggest ever. Many major companies — including BuzzFeed — are honoring it as a public holiday for the first time ever.



Juneteenth honors June 19, 1865, the day that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom. It came more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.

And to celebrate that, thousands of events — from cookouts to vigils, bike rides to concerts‚ were held across the country on Friday.

In Houston, Texas, the hometown of George Floyd, whose killing by police sparking much of the initial protests, people celebrated outside a mural of him. They wore red clothes and drank red drinks, the traditional color of Juneteenth, to symbolize the blood of those lost.

