Ivanka Trump Defends Her Use Of Private Email And Says "Lock Her Up" Doesn't Apply To Her

Ivanka Trump said her use of a private email account while working at the White House had "no connection" to Hillary Clinton's email scandal.

In an interview with ABC News Tuesday, Trump defended her use of a private account during her first six months working for the White House, a time when her father called for his 2016 rival to be locked up over her private email use.

Trump said there "was no equivalency" to Clinton's scandal and insisted that the president's rallying cry of "lock her up" didn't apply to her.

"People who want to see it as the same will see it as the same," Trump said. "But the fact is, we all have private email and personal emails to coordinate with our families. We all receive content to those emails and there's no prohibition from using private email as long as it's archived and as long as there's nothing in it that's classified."