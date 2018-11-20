Ivanka Trump Used A Private Email Account While Working At The White House

Ivanka Trump used a private email account during her first six months working for the White House, a time when President Trump continued to call for his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton to be locked up over her private email use.

A handful of emails sent by Ivanka Trump to Cabinet officials were reported last year, but on Monday, the Washington Post reported she also sent hundreds of other emails to White House aides, officials, and her assistants using her private account while she officially worked for the government.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump's ethics counsel on Monday confirmed that she sometimes used her private email in government work until White House officials explained records retention policies, roughly from March to September 2017. Trump informally advised her father during his campaign and after the inauguration, taking a formal role as adviser to the president in March 2017.

"While transitioning into government, until the White House provided her the same guidance they had to others who started before she did, Ms. Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family," Peter Mirijanian said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

After news of Trump's private email use became known, Trump's counsel Abbe Lowell reviewed her messages.

"There was never classified information transmitted, the account was never transferred or housed at Trump Organization, no emails were ever deleted, and the emails have been retained in the official account in conformity with records preservation laws and rules," Mirijanian said.