Here Are The Victims Of The Kansas Shooting Rampage

Three people were killed when Cedric Ford opened fire at his workplace in Hesston, Kansas, on Thursday.

Josh Higbee, 31, was gunned down in the attack, an Excel employee confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday.

A Wichita native, Higbee left behind a 4-year-old son and a girlfriend, according to Luke Bailey, Higbee's former coworker.

"He was very witty in the sense...he's funnier than crap when he gets mad or something like that. Just period, even joking around," Bailey said. "Everything I know about him, he was a pretty good guy."