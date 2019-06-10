A Helicopter Crash-Landed On A Building Roof In New York City And One Person Is Dead
The helicopter — flying in extremely foggy conditions — was forced to make an emergency landing on the building in Manhattan, causing a fire on the roof.
One person is dead after a helicopter crashed on a building roof in New York City on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The helicopter made a "hard landing or an emergency landing" on the roof of the 54-story building on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters.
He added that it was "not a routine landing."
Only the pilot was on board the Agusta A109E helicopter, the Federal Aviation Administration said. FAA air traffic controllers did not handle the flight, the agency said.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the probable cause of the accident.
Authorities confirmed that there was one fatality, but it is unclear who the person was. Many media outlets reported that the pilot died, and Cuomo said that "there may have been casualties involving the helicopter."
After the helicopter crashed on the roof, it caused a fire, which has been extinguished, the FDNY said. Firefighters are also dealing with fuel leaking onto the roof.
People in the building felt it shake, Cuomo said, but no one inside was hurt.
“You have a level of PTSD from 9/11,” Cuomo said when asked how he reacted upon hearing that an aircraft crashed into a building.
Authorities do not yet know what caused the helicopter to land on the building.
The FAA said it's gathering information on the crash.
