A Helicopter Crash-Landed On A Building Roof In New York City And One Person Is Dead

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (center) and a firefighter at the scene.

One person is dead after a helicopter crashed on a building roof in New York City on Monday afternoon, authorities said.



The helicopter made a "hard landing or an emergency landing" on the roof of the 54-story building on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

He added that it was "not a routine landing."

Only the pilot was on board the Agusta A109E helicopter, the Federal Aviation Administration said. FAA air traffic controllers did not handle the flight, the agency said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the probable cause of the accident.