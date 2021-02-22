A Father-To-Be Died While Building A Gender-Reveal Device That Exploded

Christopher Pekny, a 28-year-old father-to-be from New York, died after a device he was building for his child's gender-reveal party exploded, authorities said.



New York State Police responded to reports of an explosion at a residence in the town of Liberty at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities said that the gender-reveal device that Pekny was building exploded, killing him and injuring his 27-year-old brother, Michael Pekny.

State police and the bomb disposal unit are investigating the incident.



Authorities did not specify what kind of device Pekny was building for the party. A New York State Police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Monday, "Currently there are no charges to be filed."

This isn't the first time gender-reveal stunts by families have turned deadly.

Last September, a firefighter in California died while battling a massive wildfire that was sparked by a pyrotechnic device used at a family's gender-reveal event. The El Dorado fire burned more than 19,000 acres, destroyed houses, and forced hundreds to flee their homes.

And in 2019, a 56-year-old grandmother was killed when her family made a pipe bomb that exploded while planning a gender-reveal event. The family had gathered at their home to experiment with different types of explosives so they could film a gender-reveal announcement for social media.