A Family's Gender Reveal Has Caused A Large Wildfire In California

A California fire that has scorched more 7,000 acres in two days was first sparked when a "pyrotechnic device" was used during a gender reveal, officials said.

Hundreds of people have been forced to flee their homes because of the brush fire, and firefighters on Monday were still struggling to keep the flames from reaching homes.

It was all sparked when a family family headed out to El Dorado Ranch Park for a gender reveal photo Saturday morning, Capt. Bennet Milloy from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CAL Fire, told BuzzFeed News.

The reveal was supposed to be done with a "pyrotechnic device," but it instead ignited a fire that quickly spread north from the park into Yucaipa Ridge.

It's not immediately clear what kind of device was being used, Milloy said, but it is believed to have either emitted colored smoke or fireworks to reveal the baby's sex.

At least one member of the family stayed behind in an unsuccessful attempt to put out the fire, Milloy said.

Members of the family who were there have been cooperating with fire investigators, he said, and officials have also been able to obtain surveillance video from the park when the fire was started.

No arrests have been made, Molloy said.