Man Arrested After Fatal Shootings Of Orlando Police Officer, Pregnant Woman

She was a 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department (OPD) and was married with one son, authorities said.

Clayton, 42, was "committed to our youth and the community," OPD Chief John Mina said. "Debra Clayton is a hero. She gave her life protecting the community she loves. She will be deeply missed."

Clayton was approached by a citizen who told her that Loyd — a suspect wanted in connection to his ex-girlfriend's murder — was near Walmart, police said at a press conference. When Clayton approached him, he fired multiple shots at her. She returned fire, but police did not believe that he was injured. Clayton died after being transported to a hospital.