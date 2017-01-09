BuzzFeed News

Man Arrested After Fatal Shootings Of Orlando Police Officer, Pregnant Woman

A massive manhunt came to an end on Tuesday after Markeith Loyd was taken into custody on suspicion of killing Sgt. Debra Clayton in January as well as Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend, in December.

By Tasneem Nashrulla and Claudia Koerner

Last updated on January 17, 2017, at 10:39 p.m. ET

Posted on January 9, 2017, at 11:04 a.m. ET

Orlando Police @OrlandoPolice

Orlando Police @OrlandoPolice

Loyd, 41, had been on the run since authorities said he killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December. Loyd was also accused of attempting to murder her brother as well as assaulting two other members of her family.

OCSO FL News @OrangeCoSheriff

On Jan. 9, authorities said he fatally shot Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, an Orlando police officer who approached him outside a Walmart.

Orlando Police @OrlandoPolice

She was a 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department (OPD) and was married with one son, authorities said.

Clayton, 42, was "committed to our youth and the community," OPD Chief John Mina said. "Debra Clayton is a hero. She gave her life protecting the community she loves. She will be deeply missed."

Clayton was approached by a citizen who told her that Loyd — a suspect wanted in connection to his ex-girlfriend's murder — was near Walmart, police said at a press conference. When Clayton approached him, he fired multiple shots at her. She returned fire, but police did not believe that he was injured. Clayton died after being transported to a hospital.

Loyd was taken into custody on Tuesday with Clayton's handcuffs, police said. The house he was found in was around the corner from her mother's house, police said.

Orlando Police @OrlandoPolice

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that after Loyd allegedly shot Clayton, he was spotted by a deputy fleeing in a vehicle at a Walmart.

Loyd allegedly pulled into a nearby apartment complex and fired at a deputy, striking his unmarked vehicle twice. The deputy was unharmed, the sheriff's office said.

Loyd then carjacked a vehicle and fled again, later abandoning the vehicle.

Another deputy sheriff, who was part of the ongoing efforts to locate Loyd, was also killed after his motorcycle was struck by a driver, authorities said.

Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, 35, had been in law enforcement for 11 years.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday thanked law enforcement officers from agencies around the state in bringing Loyd to justice.

"It is sickening that anyone would commit senseless violence against our brave first responders," he said in a statement. "Ann and I continue to pray for the families of the fallen heroes and hope today’s news provides some relief.”

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Loyd was being sought by police for the murder of his 24-year-old pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, on Dec. 13.

OCSO FL News @OrangeCoSheriff

Dixon was three months pregnant at the time of her death, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

She was shot at her home when she allegedly opened the door to Loyd, according to law enforcement. Her two children, aged 5 and 7, were also inside the home.

Dixon's brother, Ronald Stewart, was also wounded in the incident with unspecified gunshot wounds, the Orlando Sentinel reported.