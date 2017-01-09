Man Arrested After Fatal Shootings Of Orlando Police Officer, Pregnant Woman
A massive manhunt came to an end on Tuesday after Markeith Loyd was taken into custody on suspicion of killing Sgt. Debra Clayton in January as well as Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend, in December.
Loyd, 41, had been on the run since authorities said he killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December. Loyd was also accused of attempting to murder her brother as well as assaulting two other members of her family.
On Jan. 9, authorities said he fatally shot Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, an Orlando police officer who approached him outside a Walmart.
Loyd was taken into custody on Tuesday with Clayton's handcuffs, police said. The house he was found in was around the corner from her mother's house, police said.
Loyd was being sought by police for the murder of his 24-year-old pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, on Dec. 13.
Tasneem Nashrulla is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
