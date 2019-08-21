A Mom Said Her Son Was “Just A Little Boy.” Police Said He Could Be The Next “Kid From Parkland.”

Police video showing a mom arguing with an officer who arrested her 15-year-old son for threatening to shoot up a school is going viral amid a spate of similar arrests across the country.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office / Via youtube.com

A 15-year-old high school student was arrested at his home in Volusia County, Florida, on Friday for allegedly making an online threat to shoot up a school. “I Dalton Barnhart vow to bring my fathers m15 to school and kill 7 people at a minimum,” the teen wrote on the video game messaging platform, Discord, on Thursday. “Dalton Barnhart” is a pseudonym and not the teen's real name.

During his arrest, the teen’s mother told officers that her son was “just a little kid playing a video game” and that he shouldn’t he shouldn’t be “treated like a terrorist” for making a joke, according to a video of the encounter released by authorities. “How do we know he’s not going to be the kid from Parkland… that he’s not going to be the next kid, the kid that shot up Sandy Hook,” Detective Brian Howard told the mother. “We don’t know that.” The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released body camera footage of the teen’s arrest as a warning, saying, “jokes or not, these types of comments are felonies under the law.”

The video showing the exchange between the officer and the teen’s mother is being shared widely amid a spate of arrests for threats of mass shootings across the country following the deadly massacres in Texas and Ohio.

After the teen made the alleged threat during a gaming discussion on Discord, an anonymous tipster on the messaging platform reported his comment to the FBI on Thursday. Authorities tracked down the teen in the Ormond Beach area by using his Discord username, FalconWarrior920, according to an arrest affidavit provided to BuzzFeed News. The teen later admitted to authorities that he made the comment about shooting up his school on Discord but insisted he was joking. Discord banned him from the chat platform after he made the comment.



Volusia County Sheriff's Office A screenshot of the teen's threat made on Discord. Other usernames were redacted by BuzzFeed News.

The Seabreeze High School student, who BuzzFeed News is not naming because he is a minor, is facing a felony charge of threat to discharge a destructive device. He was sent to a juvenile detention facility.

A spokesperson for the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice declined to provide details on the teen’s current status. The school did not respond to a request for comment. “After the mass violence we've seen in Florida and across the country, law enforcement officers have a responsibility to investigate and charge those who choose to make these types of threatening statements,” the sheriff's office said on social media. During the recorded encounter on Friday, the teen’s mother told one of the officers, “He’s just a little kid playing a video game.” Detective Howard replied, “And all these kids keep getting arrested. That’s why the FBI and the local law enforcement are spending so much time on this, because how do we know he’s not going to be the kid from Parkland… that he’s not going to be the next kid, the kid that shot up Sandy Hook. We don’t know that.” A 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 others at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. A 20-year-old gunman shot and killed 26 people, including 20 children between the ages of six and seven, at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. The mom, who became upset during the conversation, argued that “these kids stay stuff like that all the time.” “It is a joke to them,” she said. “It’s a game.” She asked why her son was being arrested “just for a comment.” Howard told her that her son had made a written statement to kill people and carry out a mass shooting or act of terror. “So if I get on there and say ‘I pledge ISIS and I’m going to blow everybody up,’ that’s the same charge as ‘you know what man, I’m fed up and I’m going to school tomorrow and shoot up my school,’” he told her.