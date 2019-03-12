Workers collect clothes and other materials at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff.

The European Union has suspended all flights using the Boeing 737 Max jet, joining a growing list of countries and airlines that made similar moves in the wake of Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed all 157 people on board.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency said Tuesday it was suspending all flight operations of all Boeing Model 737-8 and 737-9 Max planes within its airspace as a precautionary measure and "to ensure the safety of passengers." The agency also suspended all commercial flights in and out of the EU by third-country operators.

The EU's move came after civil aviation authorities in the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, India, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, and Oman ordered airlines to suspend operations using the popular Boeing model pending an investigation into the Ethiopia crash. However, the US has said it does not have sufficient information to take the same action.

The fatal crash was the second in less than five months involving Boeing’s newest version of the 737 after a Lion Air Max 8 jet went down Oct. 29 over the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board.

In a statement Tuesday, Boeing said it has "full confidence" in the safety of the 737 Max 8.



"We understand that regulatory agencies and customers have made decisions that they believe are most appropriate for their home markets," the company added. "We’ll continue to engage with them to ensure they have the information needed to have confidence in operating their fleets."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was aware of "external reports" of similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes; however, in a statement Monday, the agency said the investigation "has just begun and to date we have not been provided data to draw any conclusions or take any actions."

The FAA did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

In the US, Southwest and American Airlines are the only carriers that use the Max 8 models, the New York Times reported. On Tuesday, both airlines said that they would continue to operate the aircrafts.