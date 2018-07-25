Brock Turner Only Engaged In "Outercourse" With Sexual Assault Victim, His Lawyer Says

A lawyer for the former Stanford University student convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman argued that Brock Turner did not show an intent to rape her.

Brock Turner did not intend to rape an unconscious woman because he engaged only in "sexual outercourse" with her, a lawyer for the former Stanford University student argued in an effort to overthrow Turner's sexual assault conviction.



Turner served three months in prison for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster in 2015. He was convicted by a jury in June 2016 to three counts of sexual assault: assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated woman, sexually penetrating a woman with a foreign object, and sexually penetrating an unconscious woman with a foreign object. He was required to register as a sex offender.

During a Tuesday hearing before a three-judge panel in California's 6th District Court of Appeal, Turner's attorney, Eric Multhaup, argued that the jury's verdict should be overturned because of lack of evidence, Palo Alto Online reported.

Multhaup said that Turner had only engaged in "sexual outercourse" with the 21-year-old victim — identified as Emily Doe — which did not demonstrate an intent to commit rape.

He described outercourse as a "version of safe sex" that does not involve penile contact and involves people being fully clothed.

One of the judges during the appeal hearing, Associate Justice Franklin Elia, countered Multhaup with a Supreme Court ruling that said the defendant's exposure of himself was not required to prove an intent to commit rape.

Multhaup argued that Turner engaged in "outercourse" as he was fully dressed and was engaged in "aggressive thrusting" as he lay on top of the unconscious, intoxicated, and partially unclothed woman after a fraternity party on campus.

He also said that the jury used "imagination" and "speculation" to conclude their guilty verdict for Turner and that they "filled in the blanks in the prosecution's case," Palo Alto Online reported.

However, the panel of judges rebuked Multhaup's attempts to get them to reweigh the evidence presented at the trial and the jury's decision.

"I absolutely don’t understand what you are talking about,” Elia said during the hearing, the Mercury News reported. "We are not in a position to say (of the jury), you should have gone a different way," Elia said.