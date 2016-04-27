Apple Employee Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot At California Headquarters

Edward Mackowiak, 25, was found dead in a conference room at Apple's headquarters. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss," a company spokeswoman said.

The death of an Apple employee found Wednesday at the company's headquarters has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.

The employee was identified Thursday as 25-year-old Edward Mackowiak, a software engineer. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

"The Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was suicide and the cause was a gunshot to the head," the sheriff's office said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Around 8:38 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Apple headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino, where they found a man's body, Andrea Urena, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office told BuzzFeed News.

"After further investigation it appeared there was no foul play and no other individuals were involved," Urena said. "This appeared to be an isolated incident and no employees or members of the public are at risk."