Why Is Kim Kardashian Of All People Doing A Classic Instagram Giveaway?

Kim Kardashian West is the Steve Jobs of running a self-branded social media empire. Against everyone’s distaste and doubts, she and her team have pushed the limits on how much internet spotlight one can hold and make profitable. Her Instagram landing page is both a museum and a megamall.

That’s why I was surprised to see that she posted a traditional loop giveaway on her IG earlier this week. (Loop giveaways are coordinated efforts by a group of influencers to reward one follower with a big prize, usually in exchange for people to follow their accounts and mass-comment on their posts. They are controversial because they’ve become growth and engagement hacks for influencers under the guise of “giving back” to their communities.)

My first response was: Kim is too big to need to do one of these. My second was: Kim’s Instagram account is too sophisticated for this.

The giveaway appears to be a joint venture with Scott Disick, who also posted about it. Both their posts are now archived and/or deleted. The two influencers, who have a combined 289 million followers (of course, Kim contributing most of them), are giving away $100K in a preloaded credit card, two first-class tickets for a trip to Beverly Hills, and a three-night hotel stay in town. “You could shop like me if you win this amazing luxury shopping spree & holiday,” Kim’s caption read. The whole sweepstakes is fronted by a marketing agency called Curated Businesses.

Like most loop giveaways, an entry required people to strategically follow 75 accounts that Scott Disick was also following at the time and to comment on her post saying what they’d buy first if they won.

A quick scroll through the many responses to Kim’s post was both funny and very, very sad. Her comments were a torrent of people also puzzled as to why she was doing this (along with the never-not-funny “Kim, there’s people that are dying” meme); and others earnestly trying to enter the giveaway by revealing they would use the money to help pay off their student loans, or pay their parents’ mortgage.

That so many people are desperate enough to try to win money from Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick to help pay off housing and education loans is tragically emblematic of America.

According to Curated Businesses, a winner will be announced in this Instagram post, and on its website, by Nov. 25.

I reached out to Kim and Scott’s teams and to Curated Businesses about this deal. I imagine it was a huge get for the marketing agency and extremely expensive to have Kim involved. (It’s been reported that Kim charges companies from hundreds of thousands of dollars to $1 million for one sponcon.) I asked them how much the influencers were paid to promote it, and how much the influencers involved (the ones people had to follow in order to win) paid to join. I also asked Kim’s team specifically why she would align herself with these kinds of marketing, beyond raking in a lot of money. I haven’t yet heard back from any camps.

Consumers are smart enough to sniff through the “giveaway” branding and know that these coordinated events mostly serve the influencers involved, so I’m puzzled by this move from Kim’s social media team. If it’s just for money, it reads as greedy. Kim has more than enough followers, and she can grow them authentically with her enormous star power and natural intrigue.

These giveaways have also been stained with controversy. They’re poorly regulated, and Instagram investigated them in the past for violating its spam policy. Why is Kim treading in those waters? She doesn’t need to.

Unless there is a big galaxy-brained marketing play I’m not attuned to, this is all in poor taste IMO. If you, reader, have any working theories about it, please email me.



