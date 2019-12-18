In 2009, Jared Matthews was a young, single twentysomething who had a Twitter account. In late November, about 10 years ago, he met a woman named Analyn at a bar in Las Vegas and tweeted the following:

Met a really hot girl who was half japanese half philipino. Think i ruined it by constantly callin her a jalepeno.

"I’m not going to lie to you, I was getting a little drunk, and when she told me she was half Japanese, half Filipino, I just made the joke," Jared told BuzzFeed News.

Fortunately for him, Analyn found it "hilarious," and they exchanged phone numbers.



About a month later, he asked her to be his girlfriend. She said yes, and the two would date for years.



Jared decided to take a break from Twitter shortly after. Back then, his account @Bloy had only three tweets. One in January 2009 announced he had created a Twitter, and another tweet announced he was leaving Twitter.



I am closing twitter.com as my boss is not happy.

"I wanna skip the reasoning behind stepping away from Twitter, but the reason I came back was because I had seen how much it changed from then," he said.



Almost exactly a decade later, Jared returned to Twitter. He rediscovered his 2009 joke about Analyn on the night he met her and wrote an update on Tuesday:

update: we got married https://t.co/Skkuj8V8i5

Yep, Jared and Analyn the "jalepeno girl" are married! He proposed after three years of dating. His 2019 tweet has gone hugely viral within a day because it was so unexpected. It's already been retweeted over 82,000 times.

"I told [Analyn] about my new viral tweet and she said, while laughing, 'Don’t you think the update is a little outdated?'" Jared said.



"I think it could be a good representative of a Twitter love story, though throughout the years I’ve kept it private from Twitter. I thought it would be a funny tweet since the tweet I retweeted with comment was 10 years old," he added, laughing. People online are really happy for Jared and Analyn. They simply weren't ready to hear such a wholesome update — and after so long.

