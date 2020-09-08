A Teen Influencer Said She Mistakenly Called Her Cover Of Ashanti's Hit "Foolish" Her Own Song On TikTok

Controversial teen influencer Danielle Cohn says she made a mistake after backlash erupted across her social media channels because people believed she was trying to pass Ashanti's 2002 hit song "Foolish" as her own.



On Saturday, Cohn shared a TikTok asking people to "make a TikTok to [her] song" with audio of her rendition of Ashanti's song.

Cohn's mom and manager, Jen Archambault, told BuzzFeed News her daughter "made a mistake" when she "realized she put 'song' instead of 'cover'" in the caption. Archambault added that they had obtained licenses and permissions from Ashanti's label to cover "Foolish."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ashanti and her team.



"She is a teenager she made a mistake on a TikTok," she said about Cohn. "I think this is out of hand."



Unfortunately for Cohn, people were pissed, and the outrage has only grown over the weekend. Despite the fact that she did properly label her release as a "cover" on YouTube and gave original credits to Ashanti on Instagram, her TikTok caption caused a huge uproar.

People are now trolling her, claiming she for both she stole it and that she butchered it.



"Girl it's a cover not your song," one person wrote; "Queen Ashanti does not deserve this disrespect," someone else added. A viral tweet from user @gwuapbby calling out the gaffe has been liked over 122,000 times.

