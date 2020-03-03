"Don't assume you know what their experience is like," he added.

"The first thing is really listening to your partner," said Hamilton. "Listen to what they have to say, what their experience is like in the world. Try to educate yourself the best you can to their background."

Specifically, they opened up about how they manage being an interracial couple — a topic of discussion that was brought up frequently on the show.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Love Is Blind contestants and fan favorites, stopped by AM to DM, BuzzFeed News' morning show, on Tuesday and shared how they're continuing to make their relationship work in the real world.

Throughout the Netflix series, Speed is vocal about dating a nonblack man for the first time and how that impacts her own identity and social causes.



She said on Tuesday that she ultimately "loves it" and has learned to never be shy to have tough conversations about race with Hamilton.

"Ask questions if you need," she said. "Communication is everything."

The two also said they believe they became fan favorites because of how genuine they were on the show.

"I really felt like people read our authenticity — like, we were ourselves," Speed said. "It was important for me to be true to myself."

Hamilton added that they were really focused on the big picture and making their experience as true to real life as they could — even as it was happening in a pretty bizarre circumstance.

"I think after we got engaged, all that I was really thinking about was, How are we going to make this relationship work? The film aspect, the glitz, it just left my mind," he said. "There's a lot we have to figure out before the wedding day and just focusing on that."