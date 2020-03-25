A Woman With Lupus Said Her Health Care Provider Is Stopping Her Chloroquine Prescription And Thanked Her For The “Sacrifice”

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

Dale, who lives in the Los Angeles area and asked to only be identified by her first name, told BuzzFeed News she "started crying" upon receiving the message from her doctor's office on Tuesday. She had previously called Kaiser Parmanente, a major healthcare network based in Oakland, about why her prescription was being denied.

A 45-year-old woman with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) said she received an online message from her health care provider stating they will no longer refill her vital hydroxychloriquine prescriptions because they're being used to treat the "critically ill with COVID-19 ." The letter thanked her for her "sacrifice."

Dale said she's been taking the medication for a decade, and she's scared about possible consequences to her own health during the pandemic if she's forced to stop taking hydroxychloroquine.



"I am already immunocompromised and not taking this medication with likely put me into a lupus flare, making serious complications from COVID more likely," she said.



"The fact that they thanked me for my 'sacrifice' is disturbing," she then added. "I never agreed to sacrifice my health and possibly my life and cannot believe that I am being forced to do so."



In the message Kaiser sent to her about their decision to withhold the medication, they wrote, "Please do not contact your physician about an exception process to get a refill, as prescriptions will not be filled even if written by your physician. Hydroxychloroquine does build up a level in the system that stays in the body for an average of 40 days even after the last dose is taken. If you do run out of medication and feel your condition is significantly worsening, please contact your doctor to discuss alternative treatments."

"Thank you for the sacrifice you will be making for the sake of those that are critically ill; your sacrifice may actually save lives," the message said.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Kaiser Permanente confirmed that it was no longer filling routine prescriptions for chloroquine.

"As we face the real possibility of running out of the drug for everybody if we don’t take steps to mitigate the shortage, Kaiser Permanente, like other health care organizations across the country, has had to take steps to control the outflow of the medication to ensure access to severely sick patients, including both COVID-19 and those with acute lupus," said Nancy Gin, regional medical director of Quality and Clinical Analysis at Kaiser Permanente, Southern California, which has 4.6 million members.

"Extensive experience and research show that hydroxychloroquine builds up in the body and continues to work for an average of 40 days even after the last dose is taken. By then, we expect the drug manufacturers to have ramped up production to meet the increased demand. Until then, we are no longer refilling routine prescriptions to ensure we have adequate supply to care for our sickest patients," Gin said.



"Kaiser Permanente physicians and pharmacists are also working together on an evidence-based approach to identify alternative therapies for patients with lupus," Gin added in a follow-up statement.

Dale said she immediately called her doctor, and has been scheduled for a phone call next week.