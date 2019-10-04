Influencers Are Posing In Their Cozy Autumnal OOTDs...In 86-Degree Miami Heat

In this week's newsletter: I check the local temperatures of some of my favorite fall-themed photo shoots on Instagram, and a brief how-to to writing a dizzying sponcon caption.

This is Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. It's my virtual reality, and I can put on a chunky sweater if I want to



When the clock strikes Oct. 1 on Instagram, reality is suspended and the magic of fall takes over. Regardless of the actual temperature. Many influencers will put themselves, and sometimes their kids, in chunky sweaters. Cider will be sipped. Leaves WILL CRUNCH, goddamnit — even if the chlorophyll is not ready to be broken down yet, and it’s 85 degrees out.It’s the cardinal rule that cardigans rule in fall.



Take this Oct. 1 post by NYC mom influencer Naomi Davis aka @Taza (462K followers on Instagram) featuring her family at an apple orchard two hours north of the city. The temperature on the day Davis was there was in the high 60s. It’s a bit brisk, but not exactly thick-knit weather. Naomi, girl, aren’t you hot?



Since I have way too much time on my hands, I decided to check the temps during a few of my other favorite fall-themed photo shoots and OOTDs from Tuesday. One: This #mommyblogger is from Poplar Bluff, Missouri. When she posted this on Oct. 1, it was 92 degrees.

Two: This #miamiblogger showed off her #fallvibes. It was a high of 86 at the time of her post. But don’t worry — it cooled off to a low of 79 in Miami.



Three: A woman who listed “jet setter” and “lifestyle influencer” in her bio draped herself in a full-length COAT. She was in Portola Valley, California, where it was in the mid-70s.

In conclusion, a valuable lesson: Even if the climate has not yet caught up, we can still use social media to perform the festivities of fall. Happy sweating!

How to write an effective sponcon caption



Sponcon is an art form, and there’s a format for the captions. Here’s how you can write your own. I’m going to use this recent one from a Dallas-based mom blogger (324K followers on Instagram) as an example.