Help! Influencers Are Giving Me Holiday Whiplash

This week's newsletter: The ever-shortening of the time between Halloween and Christmas, and what I learned from having front-row seat at a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo shoot.

Instagram / @lc_steele / @champagneandchanel Lauren Steele on Nov. 6 (left) and Emily Herren on Nov. 3.

I was scrolling through Instagram this weekend when I noticed something very bizarre. About half the photos were of people dressed to celebrate late Halloween. (Seriously, we need to pick a weekend that everyone dresses up. This is confusing!) The other half had already moved on…to Christmas. The first person I saw do this absurdly fast pivot was Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, the former Bachelorette turned influencer. Less than three days after I watched her cute kids trick-or-treating, she was decorating her house for the holidays. She said she knew it was early, but she didn’t care. After that, I noticed it seemed EVERYONE on Instagram was doing the same. Grids pivoted from orange fall leaves to red and silver stockings in an instant. Help, I have holiday whiplash!

Instagram / @livingmybeststyle (The seasons are changing, all in one line of the grid.)

Now I’m not gonna wag my finger and complain about the overconsumerism of the holidays and Christmas creep and Thanksgiving erasure. That complaint has been overdone. I’m more interested in why SO early this year? It’s never been THIS bad, right? Also, what is the rush? Can we get some time to chill for a sec? Can our jack-o’-lantern get a chance to rot? I posted about this on my Instagram a few days ago and got an interesting theory from Eve.

She makes a good point. I think this also has to do with who else but retailers. I was dismayed to go to Trader Joe's this weekend (again, Nov. 2!) and realize all the fall and pumpkin products have been unceremoniously yanked off the shelves before I had the chance to have them one last time. Sorry, you snooze you lose, capitalism seems to be saying to us. Fall is over now, because we said so! So I don't blame people on Instagram for following suit. They are just following the cues piped into our brains every day by corporations trying to sell us stuff. Retailers have always moved faster than the rest of us from one holiday to another — now, we don't even have a break. I'm worried the stress of keeping up with the unrelenting stream of holidays will slowly suck all the joy out of the season. And that does NOT make me want to double-tap. —Stephanie McNeal

Tanya Chen My creepy photo.