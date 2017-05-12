Trump's Lawyers Claiming He Had No Income From Russia "With A Few Exceptions" Backfired Into A Meme
"I did everything the syllabus asked me to do, with few exceptions."
In a letter sent to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, lawyers representing Trump allege the president's tax returns from the last 10 years show no "income of any type from Russian sources" — "with a few exceptions."
Many were skeptical of the claims — a 2008 interview with Donald Trump Jr. boasting about Russian business, for instance, stands in contrast to the president's comments — so the lawyers' "with a few exceptions" line quickly became a trolly meme.
People then realized "with few exceptions" is a pretty nifty way to say whatever you want, and also cover all your bases.
"I'm the best looking man in the history of the world, with few exceptions."
"I have never driven my car to a park to eat lunch alone on a workday, with few exceptions."
"I observe a 'rigorous diet and exercise plan,' with few exceptions."
"I've never been or done anything remotely gay, with few exceptions."
It's a great way to present yourself on your resume, tbh. Or just to present your best, aspirational self.
And wipe your hands completely clean.
Try it on your employer or educator next time and let us know how it goes!
