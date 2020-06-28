

Hugo's Tacos, a beloved LA chain, announced Sunday that it was temporarily closing both its taco stands after its employees reported increasing harassment from customers who refused to wear masks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



The harassment — ranging from racial slurs to food and objects being thrown at employees — "has taken a toll" on staff, CEO and part-owner Bill Kohne told BuzzFeed News. Kohne said he wants to give his employees a break as the company works towards solutions to better protect them.

"[Harassment] has been reported by employees for as long as we’ve been open under these circumstances, but in the last 4-5 weeks, it’s gotten a lot more extreme," Kohne said.

He said that many of his employees are Latino and that they have heard racial slurs from diners who are indignant about wearing a mask when told to.

"One of our employees wearing a mask was imploring people to behave and to follow that one simple rule; she was one of the employees who had water thrown at her," Kohne said.



The owners closed both the Atwater Village and Studio City locations on Sunday, saying, "Our Taco Stands are exhausted by the constant conflicts over guests refusing to wear masks."

"A mask isn't symbolic of anything other than our desire to keep our staff healthy," Hugo's Tacos said in its statement.